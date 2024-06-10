ICT Minister underscores need to bridge the digital divide

The Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Emma Theofelus has underscored the critical need to bridge the digital divide, particularly in remote communities, to unlock opportunities for education, healthcare, and economic growth.

Theofelus said this Monday on occasion marking a significant stride towards digital inclusion at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ikumwe Tower in The Zambezi Region.

“With the groundbreaking of the PowerCom Tower in Ikumwe, we embark on a journey towards a digitally transformed Namibia,” said Theofelus, adding that the initiative is not merely about access to technology; it is about empowering our citizens, fostering innovation, and driving economic prosperity.

Reflecting on the government’s commitment to digital transformation, Theofelus outlined strategic initiatives aimed at providing universal access to digital services.

She applauded the collaborative efforts of stakeholders and expressed gratitude to PowerCom for their dedication to national development.

The Minister emphasized the importance of inclusivity, particularly for Namibia’s youth, in harnessing the benefits of technology.

“Our youth are the digital natives of today, and we must ensure they have the skills and opportunities to thrive in the digital age,” she asserted.

Looking ahead, Theofelus expressed optimism for the future of Ikumwe and the broader Zambezi Region, envisioning a brighter, digitally empowered community.

She called for continued partnership and engagement to ensure the success of digital initiatives and urged citizens to embrace the opportunities afforded by the digital revolution.

In conclusion, Theofelus extended her gratitude to all involved in the realization of the Ikumwe Tower project and expressed confidence in its positive impact on the lives of the community. As the ceremony concluded, anticipation soared for the transformative changes that lie ahead for Ikumwe and its residents.