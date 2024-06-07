Select Page

Walvis Bay Port welcomes arrival of 200 new truck horses

The Walvis Bay port recently welcomed the arrival of 200 new truck horses imported by the Buks Haulage Limited (BHL) Group, in a significant development for transport operations across southern Africa.

According to Manica Group Namibia in a social media post on Monday, the 200 Sinotruk Howo tractor trucks were imported from China through the Walvis Bay port aboard the vessel Tong Ji Men.

Renowned for their heavy-duty capabilities and versatility in long-haul transportation, construction, and mining, these trucks are destined for BHL’s Zambia office. This move is set to further expand BHL’s already extensive fleet and widen its footprint across Africa.

“The BHL Group, active in eight countries within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region, offers a comprehensive range of transportation services, including bulk haulage, abnormal load transportation, project logistics, and warehousing,” explained Manica Group Namibia.

The customs clearance and related import and transit formalities for this large consignment were managed by Woker Freight Services (WFS), while Walvis Bay Stevedoring (WBS) handled the offloading of the trucks and additional trailers from the vessel, ensuring a smooth transition of the new assets into the region’s transportation network.

The acquisition of these new trucks underscores BHL’s commitment to enhancing its logistical capabilities and meeting the growing demand for efficient transport solutions in the region.

 

