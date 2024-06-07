Select Page

NORED set to disconnect electricity for delinquent customers

Posted by | Jun 10, 2024 |

NORED set to disconnect electricity for delinquent customers

In a recent announcement, NORED Electricity has informed its stakeholders and customers about its intention to commence electricity disconnections from 17 June.

This action targets defaulting customers whose accounts have remained in arrears for 30 days or more.

“Defaulting customers are reminded to settle their overdue accounts in full or establish an acceptable payment arrangement with us on or before June 17th to avoid the inconvenience of electricity disconnection,” stated NORED.

Emphasizing the importance of timely payments for sustaining their mandate of ensuring electricity supply and distribution, NORED stressed the necessity for customers to fulfill their commitment of paying electricity bills promptly. They highlighted that non-payment poses challenges in providing uninterrupted electricity services, which are crucial for meeting the expectations of stakeholders and customers alike.

To facilitate communication and resolution of outstanding issues, NORED encouraged customers and stakeholders to reach out to their Account: Debtors & Pre-Paid Sales representative, Petrus Jacobs, at 083 282 2132 or via email at [email protected].

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Aranos joins to keep town clean

Aranos joins to keep town clean

22 April 2016

City father’s not happy with vandalism in Independence Avenue by protesting ward cleaners

City father’s not happy with vandalism in Independence Avenue by protesting ward cleaners

16 February 2023

Communications regulator celebrates 7 years of existence

Communications regulator celebrates 7 years of existence

18 May 2018

Responsible Tourism Awards Africa 2019 accepting nominations from the public

Responsible Tourism Awards Africa 2019 accepting nominations from the public

30 October 2018