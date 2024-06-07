NORED set to disconnect electricity for delinquent customers

In a recent announcement, NORED Electricity has informed its stakeholders and customers about its intention to commence electricity disconnections from 17 June.

This action targets defaulting customers whose accounts have remained in arrears for 30 days or more.

“Defaulting customers are reminded to settle their overdue accounts in full or establish an acceptable payment arrangement with us on or before June 17th to avoid the inconvenience of electricity disconnection,” stated NORED.

Emphasizing the importance of timely payments for sustaining their mandate of ensuring electricity supply and distribution, NORED stressed the necessity for customers to fulfill their commitment of paying electricity bills promptly. They highlighted that non-payment poses challenges in providing uninterrupted electricity services, which are crucial for meeting the expectations of stakeholders and customers alike.

To facilitate communication and resolution of outstanding issues, NORED encouraged customers and stakeholders to reach out to their Account: Debtors & Pre-Paid Sales representative, Petrus Jacobs, at 083 282 2132 or via email at [email protected].