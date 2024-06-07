FlyNamibia boosts Zambezi Region tourism with flight route shift and enhanced connectivity

FlyNamibia has announced a significant shift in its flight operations, accompanied by enhanced connectivity measures, to invigorate tourism in the Zambezi Region.

Effective 3 July, FlyNamibia’s Katima Mulilo flights will transition from Eros Airport to Hosea Kutako International Airport, promising improved access to key destinations.

This strategic maneuver is complemented by introducing an innovative flight routing system to streamline connections between Windhoek (Hosea Kutako International Airport), Maun, and Katima Mulilo. Starting July 3rd and continuing through October, select flights will traverse the route: Windhoek (Hosea Kutako International Airport) to Maun to Katima Mulilo and back to Windhoek (Hosea Kutako International Airport), on designated days as outlined by the airline.

The routing from 3 July to 31 October is as follows: Windhoek (Hosea Kutako International Airport) – Maun – Katima Mulilo – Windhoek (Hosea Kutako International Airport) (Wednesdays, Fridays, Sundays) – ER4

From November 2024 onward, direct flight schedules to Katima Mulilo on specific dates will be available: Windhoek (Hosea Kutako International Airport) – Katima Mulilo – Windhoek (Hosea Kutako International Airport) (Wednesdays, Fridays, Sundays).

The initiative seeks to optimize passenger traffic to Katima Mulilo and bolster tourism growth in the Zambezi Region by providing convenient connections between inbound long-haul flights and the region’s primary destinations. FlyNamibia’s Managing Director, Andre Compion, expressed enthusiasm for the strategic changes, emphasizing their potential to not only enhance traveler accessibility but also drive economic development in the region.

“We are excited to introduce these strategic changes to our flight operations,” said Compion.

“By transitioning our flights to Hosea Kutako International Airport and introducing enhanced connectivity between Windhoek, Maun, and Katima, we are not only improving access for travelers but also catalyzing tourism growth in the Zambezi Region.”

The direct flight schedule to Katima Mulilo on specific dates underscores FlyNamibia’s commitment to tailoring solutions to meet the evolving needs of passengers and to support regional development initiatives. Travelers are encouraged to capitalize on these enhanced flight options to explore the natural beauty and cultural richness of the Zambezi Region.