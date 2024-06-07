Amakali takes charge of management accounting at Bank Windhoek

Since the beginning of this month, Gideon Amakali is Bank Windhoek’s new Head of Management Accounting.

The bank’s Chief Financial Officer, Zenaune Kamberipa said that Amakali’s appointment will add further significant value to the Finance Department. In his new role, Amakali will manage and control the management accounting processes.

“The position also involves extracting and assessing data, identifying interdependencies and relationships in the data, and reporting relevant financial information to inform decision-making.”

Amakali, who is currently the Revenue Assurance Manager in the Finance Department, started at Bank Windhoek in November 2022. Previously he worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers.

He is a Chartered Accountant with a Bachelor of Commerce (Hons) from North-West University in South Africa and he has completed an Advanced Leadership and Management Course at Shaw Academy in the UK.