National Bioeconomy strategy launched

In a significant move toward harnessing its biological resources for socio-economic progress, the government has introduced the National Bioeconomy Strategy 2024-2029, marking a pivotal moment in Namibia’s development trajectory.

The strategy, aimed at leveraging biological resources and associated knowledge, science, technology, and innovation, underscores the country’s commitment to sustainable solutions across economic sectors. It seeks to drive sustainable development by integrating bioeconomy principles into national policies and practices.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Higher Education, Training, and Innovation, Itah Kandji-Murangi emphasized the indispensable role of research, science, technology, and innovation in national advancement.

Developed in collaboration with international partners including the United Nations and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), as well as the Bioeconomy Multisectoral working group, the strategy targets poverty alleviation, sustainable economic growth, and alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals.

Kandji-Murangi hailed the strategy as a significant milestone toward achieving Vision 2030, affirming Namibia’s commitment to fostering a sustainable economy while maximizing its bioresource potential.

Aligned with the Revised Science, Technology, and Innovation Policy 2020, the strategy focuses on key sectors such as health, agriculture, and natural resources/environment, identified by stakeholders for their substantial contribution to economic growth.

Furthermore, the strategy prioritizes inclusivity and social equity, with initiatives tailored to empower smallholder farmers, rural communities, and marginalized groups.

Kandji-Murangi stressed the importance of public-private partnerships and collective efforts across sectors for successful implementation. She commended the FAO for its financial and technical assistance, urging continued collaboration to realize the strategy’s objectives.

Meanwhile, Qingyun Diao, FAO Representative in Namibia said agrifood systems hold immense potential as the largest sector within the global bioeconomy.

“By embracing bioeconomy principles, we can unlock transformative solutions to numerous sustainable development challenges. With global demand for food projected to significantly increase by 2050, the necessity of bioeconomy becomes even more pronounced,” she added.