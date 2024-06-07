Windhoek International School nurtures young minds through Baccalaureate Education

Windhoek International School (WIS), the sole institution in the country offering the International Baccalaureate (IB) continuum, is dedicated to providing a seamless educational journey through its Primary Years Programme (PYP), Middle Years Programme (MYP), and Diploma Programme (DP), setting the stage for lifelong success.

According to the school, the PYP lays the foundation for young learners, starting from Kindergarten, and emphasizes a holistic approach to learning, ensuring children have the best possible start to their educational journey.

Marcelle van Leenen, the Primary School Principal at WIS, emphasized the significance of the early years in a child’s development, stating, “The PYP recognizes the importance of the early years in a child’s development. By providing a research-backed, holistic approach to learning, we ensure that our Kindergarten students have the best possible start to their educational journey.”

She further highlighted the nurturing and stimulating environment provided by the PYP in Kindergarten, enabling children to explore, discover, and develop a genuine love for learning.

Van Leenen emphasized the transformative impact of the PYP, noting how parents often express amazement at their children’s confidence, communication skills, and ability to articulate their goals and areas for improvement.

Highlighting the school’s unique approach, she explained that by the time students reach Grade 10, they engage in more complex and in-depth studies, preparing them for challenges such as analyzing environmental factors affecting life cycles and proposing innovative solutions to protect endangered species.

The school extends an invitation to parents to visit the campus and witness firsthand the exceptional learning opportunities within a safe, vibrant, and warm community.

WIS underscores the IB framework’s global recognition and rigorous, holistic approach to learning, with all three IB programs ensuring a consistent, high-quality education from Kindergarten through Grade 12, preparing students for success in higher education and beyond.

With a focus on inquiry-based learning and play-based activities, the PYP fosters critical thinking, problem-solving, and social-emotional skills in Kindergarten children, which are vital for their lifelong journey.

The school’s vibrant community, characterized by active parental involvement and learning celebrations, enhances the educational experience, ensuring a smooth transition for both children and parents.

Recognizing the importance of flexibility and parental peace of mind, WIS offers after-care options until 5:30, allowing children to engage in enriching activities while parents manage their schedules.