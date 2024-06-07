Select Page

Windhoek International School nurtures young minds through Baccalaureate Education

Posted by | Jun 7, 2024 |

Windhoek International School nurtures young minds through Baccalaureate Education

Windhoek International School (WIS), the sole institution in the country offering the International Baccalaureate (IB) continuum, is dedicated to providing a seamless educational journey through its Primary Years Programme (PYP), Middle Years Programme (MYP), and Diploma Programme (DP), setting the stage for lifelong success.

According to the school, the PYP lays the foundation for young learners, starting from Kindergarten, and emphasizes a holistic approach to learning, ensuring children have the best possible start to their educational journey.

Marcelle van Leenen, the Primary School Principal at WIS, emphasized the significance of the early years in a child’s development, stating, “The PYP recognizes the importance of the early years in a child’s development. By providing a research-backed, holistic approach to learning, we ensure that our Kindergarten students have the best possible start to their educational journey.”

She further highlighted the nurturing and stimulating environment provided by the PYP in Kindergarten, enabling children to explore, discover, and develop a genuine love for learning.

Van Leenen emphasized the transformative impact of the PYP, noting how parents often express amazement at their children’s confidence, communication skills, and ability to articulate their goals and areas for improvement.

Highlighting the school’s unique approach, she explained that by the time students reach Grade 10, they engage in more complex and in-depth studies, preparing them for challenges such as analyzing environmental factors affecting life cycles and proposing innovative solutions to protect endangered species.

The school extends an invitation to parents to visit the campus and witness firsthand the exceptional learning opportunities within a safe, vibrant, and warm community.

WIS underscores the IB framework’s global recognition and rigorous, holistic approach to learning, with all three IB programs ensuring a consistent, high-quality education from Kindergarten through Grade 12, preparing students for success in higher education and beyond.

With a focus on inquiry-based learning and play-based activities, the PYP fosters critical thinking, problem-solving, and social-emotional skills in Kindergarten children, which are vital for their lifelong journey.

The school’s vibrant community, characterized by active parental involvement and learning celebrations, enhances the educational experience, ensuring a smooth transition for both children and parents.

Recognizing the importance of flexibility and parental peace of mind, WIS offers after-care options until 5:30, allowing children to engage in enriching activities while parents manage their schedules.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

From classroom to workshop

From classroom to workshop

14 November 2014

Scholarships to address a shortage of qualified and experienced German educators up for grabs

Scholarships to address a shortage of qualified and experienced German educators up for grabs

12 July 2023

Polytechnic’s best journalism first year student

Polytechnic’s best journalism first year student

12 June 2015

Training levy postponed until further notice

Training levy postponed until further notice

23 August 2013