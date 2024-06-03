Namibia and Germany forge development cooperation agreement

Namibia and Germany sealed a significant pact, signing two agreements aimed at bolstering development cooperation between the two nations.

The agreements encompass three new programmes valued at £19 million, focusing on climate-resilient water supply, climate-resilient groundwater management in northern Namibia, and urban development in Lüderitz and Aus in the //Karas Region.

Signed on 4 June by Obert Kandjoze, Director-General of the National Planning Commission, and Dr. Andreas Götze, Deputy Head of Mission of Germany, the agreements mark a milestone in the partnership between Namibia and Germany.

In a joint statement, both parties expressed their commitment to accelerating the implementation of the projects, emphasizing the pivotal role of employment creation, poverty reduction, and reducing inequality in their collaborative efforts.

These agreements stem from commitments made during government negotiations on development cooperation between Namibia and Germany in June 2023. During these negotiations, strategies and priorities for future cooperation were deliberated upon, with a focus on aligning development goals with Namibia’s national aspirations.

Bilateral consultations held from April 24th to 26th in Swakopmund served as a platform to highlight the tangible successes of Namibian-German development cooperation. The German side affirmed its commitment to aligning future cooperation efforts with Namibia’s development strategies.

The next round of bilateral negotiations on Development Cooperation is scheduled for September 2025 in Lüderitz, //Karas Region, underscoring the ongoing commitment of both nations to furthering their collaborative efforts towards sustainable development.