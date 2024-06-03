Who’s Who 2024 has just been released – get a copy now!

Select Page

The 2024 edition of Who’s Who has just become available and for the first time in 20 years, the front cover does not carry a face or many faces, instead it depicts a dry artery in a dune sea, perhaps the most iconic of images that capture the essence of Namibia.

Who’s Who publisher, Thea Visser, says it all when she writes “We invite you to celebrate with us our twentieth year of publication of the Who’s Who Namibia. We are indeed proud of this milestone which would not have been possible without the help of our many supporters.”

The 2024 Who’s Who has been extensively updated. In its impressive 272 pages it covers the full spectrum of the publice service as well as the leading companies in the private sector. It is also the go-to reference for professional bodies and their members.

To get an idea just how up to date the new edition is, turn to page 62 and to your surprise, find a eulogy to the late President, HE Dr Hage Geingob, and an overview of his funeral in images. And on the next page you will find that HE Nangolo Mbumba is already indicated as the new president. In publishing, it takes some fancy footwork to be able to accommodate such a late unexpected development when the publication is at the point of going to the printer, in this case Solitaire Press.

As with all previous Who’s Whos, Thea has done a solid job, clearly demonstrating why this tome has become the standard reference work for both the public and private sectors. It is also useful as a high-quality glossy magazine, fit for any MD’s office, reception, or coffee table.

Copies can be ordered directly from Who’s Who at [email protected] . A digital version is also available.

 

