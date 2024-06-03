FNB commercial hosts economic breakfast, a platform for knowledge sharing and strategic foresight

FNB Commercial Namibia this week convened an Economic Breakfast themed “Gearing up for the Future, 2025 and Beyond,” reaffirming its commitment to supporting business and enterprise banking clients.

The event, a cornerstone of FNB’s dedication to providing excellent value and assistance, brought together key stakeholders, industry experts, and professionals to delve into Namibia’s promising economic landscape, particularly in light of emerging opportunities in the oil and gas and renewable energy sectors.

The breakfast commenced with a welcome address by Sepo Haihambo, FNB Commercial Chief Executive, setting the stage for discussions on collaborative efforts needed to unlock Namibia’s economic potential.

“By fostering strategic partnerships, securing investments, and leveraging our local knowledge and networks, FNB aims to play a pivotal role in harnessing the full potential of these sectors and supporting the growth of local businesses,” Haihambo emphasized.

Highlighting significant developments in the oil and gas sector, Haihambo underscored the transformative potential of recent offshore oil discoveries by major companies like Total and Shell. “Namibia stands on the brink of becoming a significant player in the global energy market. While cautious optimism is warranted, the facts speak for themselves, presenting a once-in-a-generation opportunity to uplift our nation and its people,” she added.

Stefanie Busch, Senior Associate of ENS Namibia, provided insights into the importance of incorporating local content in Namibia’s emerging petroleum sector. Stressing the need for policies that support sustainable industry growth, Busch emphasized the role of local content requirements in maximizing benefits for Namibians.

Ian Erlank, Head of RMB Markets of RMB Namibia, delved into import and export developments, noting the expansion of Namibia’s import sector and shifts in exchange control regulations towards liberalization.

Gerda Brand, Tax Director at Deloitte Namibia, shed light on the future of tax and the importance of strategic tax planning amidst proposed amendments. Brand emphasized the need for companies to broaden their understanding of tax reporting to navigate evolving regulatory landscapes effectively.

A panel discussion featuring experts including Ruusa Nandago, Economist at FNB Namibia, and Lauren Graham, Chief Economist at the Namibia Chamber of Mines, facilitated robust discussions on key factors influencing Namibia’s economy.

The Economic Breakfast served as a platform for knowledge sharing and strategic foresight, fostering optimism amid significant economic advancements. As Namibia progresses, FNB Commercial reaffirms its commitment to supporting the nation’s growth, ensuring that local businesses and communities benefit from emerging opportunities.