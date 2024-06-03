Portugal’s National Day to be celebrated with ‘April in Portugal: A Fado Concert’ at NTN

The Embassy of Portugal has extended an invitation to the public to join in the celebration of Portugal’s National Day with a captivating live concert of Coimbra Fado by Fado ao Centro Group. The concert, titled ‘April in Portugal: A Fado Concert,’ will take place on 11 June at 19:00 at the National Theatre of Namibia (NTN).

Fado ao Centro Group promises an evening filled with moving lyrics and melodies that honor the memory of Portugal’s struggle for democracy and freedom. Admission to the concert is free, with tickets available for collection at the NTN from Monday to Friday between 08:30 to 13:00 and 14:00 to 16:30.

Coimbra Fado, a unique and powerful style of music and song, will be showcased during the concert. Unlike Lisbon Fado, which is predominantly sung by women, Coimbra Fado features exclusively male voices, many of whom are current or former students of Coimbra’s prestigious university. The tradition is deeply rooted in the history of the university, founded in the 13th century, with performers adorned in traditional black capes symbolic of student life.

Fado’s journey to Coimbra began in the 19th century when students introduced the musical style to the city. Over time, Coimbra Fado evolved into a distinct form, blending classical guitar, Portuguese guitar, and vocals with traditional influences from across Portugal.

The concert holds particular significance as Portugal commemorates the 50th Anniversary of the Carnation Revolution on April 25th, 1974. This peaceful revolution ended the 48-year-long dictatorial regime known as Estado Novo, paving the way for democracy and independence in Portuguese-speaking countries, particularly in Africa.

Fado de Coimbra and the Carnation Revolution intertwine Portuguese history and culture, symbolizing resistance and hope. During the dictatorship, Coimbra Fado served as a subtle expression, conveying messages of freedom and resistance through poetic lyrics. Singers such as Adriano Correia Claro, Zeca Afonso, and Antonio Bernardino used the language of fado to protest against the regime, circumventing censorship and mobilizing the population.

The ‘April in Portugal: A Fado Concert’ promises an evening of cultural richness, commemorating Portugal’s National Day with music deeply rooted in history and tradition.