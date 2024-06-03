Development Bank appoints new treasurer

The Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) this week announced the appointment of Gabriel Indombo, as Treasurer, effective 01 June.

Gabriel succeeds Nicky Mutenda, who was promoted to Chief Financial Officer in December last year.

Gabriel joins DBN from the Bank of Namibia, where he served as a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Financial Markets Department, managing the South African money market portfolio and the Special Drawing Right (SDR) Portfolio.

Gabriel is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charter holder and holds a BCom Hons in Financial Analysis and Portfolio Management from the University of Cape Town, as well as a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Namibia University of Science and Technology.

Commenting on Gabriel’s appointment, Nicky Mutenda, DBN’s Chief Financial Officer, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are excited to welcome Gabriel to our team. His expertise will be instrumental as we navigate a period of heightened financial scrutiny from our investors and funders, and as we embark on our ambitious growth plans outlined in our new Integrated Strategic Business Plan (ISBP), which include significant new funding initiatives.”