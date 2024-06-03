Professional accountants body signs MoU for CPD training of working accountants

A Memorandum of Understanding that is of strategic importance to the accounting profession will be signed in Windhoek next week Tuesday 11 June 2024 to make provision and set the framework for the implementation of a series of training programmes for accountants in Namibia.

The memorandum between the Namibia Institute of Professional Accountants and the African Professionalisation Initiative encapsulates a roadmap for promoting general as well as specialist accounting with a view to boost the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The African Professionalisation Initiative (API) coordinates the work of general accountants, chartered audit institutions, professional accountancy organizations, and academics to systematically address the shortage of professional accounting and auditing skills on the continent.

The API has developed a competency framework and an accelerated learning curriculum for public sector financial management staff. Steered by partner organizations and overseen by an Oversight Board, the API creates a multi-lingual, digital, and future-focused environment to foster innovation in accounting across regions in Africa.

Through the development of high-quality learning material that complies with IFAC education standards, the API programmes enhance public sector accounting and auditing competence. These training programmes offer a route to accountancy certification for the public sector to upskill existing capacity and to develop a pool of accounting talent for the future.

Chief Executive of the Namibia Institute of Professional Accountants (NIPA), Ms Essie Herbst said they are a proud co-branding partner of the API to introduce their educational programmes which will enable participants to acquire Continuous Professional Development (CPD) points as part of a process to achieve formal certification.

“NIPA as a leading Professional Accountants Organisation plays a crucial role in providing high-quality professionalisation programmes,” she said adding that the partnership between NIPA and the API intends to support countries facing institutional and capacity challenges in the accounting profession.

Signing of the MoU is scheduled for Tuesday at the Windhoek Country Club Resort at the end of an afternoon session addressed by, amongst others, representatives of both NIPA and the API, the Auditor General and the Accountant General.

NIPA has requested Namibian accountants who want to discuss training options before the signing event to contact Vicky at [email protected] .

NIPA kindly requests that registration for the signing of the MoU is done before close of business on Friday 07 June 2024. The signing will also be streamed online for which a link can be obtained from the institute.

For more information on the African Professionalisation Initiative, please visit www.professionalisation.africa