Scheduled power outage for maintenance work at Nubuamis 11kV overhead line

The City of Windhoek has informed residents of the Elisenheim Lifestyle Area about a scheduled power outage on 13 June, from 08:30 to 16:00.

This interruption is necessary to facilitate planned maintenance work on the Nubuamis 11kV overhead line.

Apologizing for any inconvenience caused, the City reiterated its commitment to delivering efficient services and improving the quality of life for all residents.

They emphasized the importance of treating all electrical installations as live during any power outage and assured residents that the power supply would be restored without prior notification.

The scheduled power outage will affect the Elisenheim Lifestyle Area and the Ujamas Sewage System. Residents with further inquiries are encouraged to contact the City’s customer contact center at 061 290 3777.

