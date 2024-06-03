Winna Mariba showcases success with over N$180,000 cash distribution

The success of the first season of the television game show, Winna Mariba, was recently celebrated by Trustco Group Holding and the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC)

Launched on 18 October last year, this collaborative effort has engaged Namibian audiences over the past 13 weeks, culminating in a thrilling celebrity finale on 29 May 2024.

Audiences tuned in every Wednesday to witness the transformative impact of Winna Mariba, where contestants navigated three rounds of gameplay, leading to a gripping “Grab the Cash” finale.

Reflecting on the season’s journey of entertainment and rewards, Trustco and NBC highlighted the exhilarating moments and generous winnings, with episode winners enjoying doubled rewards if they held a paid-up NBC TV license or a Trustco-affiliated product.

The 13th episode featured a special celebrity edition with a charitable twist, where notable Namibian personalities, including Miss Teen Namibia 2023, Oriana Ribero, comedian OC Ebs, musician Top Cheri, and Olympic medalist Christine Mboma, competed to raise funds for their chosen charities. OC Ebs emerged victorious, winning N$18,200, half of which was donated to The Katutura Old Age Home.

Throughout the season, fans participated from home by recreating their favorite Winna Mariba games or showcasing original creations, fostering a vibrant community spirit on social media with #WinnaMariba.

In total, over N$180,000 in cash was distributed to 48 episode winners and 13 special media winners this season, marking a significant achievement for the collaborative effort between Trustco and NBC.