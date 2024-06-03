Bank Windhoek appoints Saara Shivute as Sales and Bancassurance Executive

Bank Windhoek’s Managing Director, Baronice Hans recently announced the appointment of Saara Shivute as the Executive Officer of Sales and Bancassurance, effective 1 June.

Shivute, who previously served as the Head of Specialist Finance since joining the bank in 2018, has played a pivotal role in driving the bank’s success under its Growth Strategic Pillar.

In her new role, Shivute will focus on expanding Bank Windhoek’s customer base by overseeing and implementing the bank’s sales strategy. Additionally, she will lead efforts to promote insurance products and services related to Wills and Estates.

Hans commended Shivute’s dedication and strategic acumen, noting her significant contributions to the bank’s growth. Under Shivute’s leadership, the Specialist Finance division achieved remarkable growth, establishing Bank Windhoek as a market leader in Instalment Sales and Leases and solidifying its position as the second-largest player in the Residential Mortgages market.

Shivute, who holds a Bachelor of Economics and an Honours Bachelor of Commerce in Business Management, brings a wealth of experience from leadership roles across various sectors, including banking, microlending, telecommunications, and power industries. Hans emphasized Shivute’s ability to leverage her diverse expertise to drive talent and business growth.

Since 2022, Shivute has also served as a Non-Executive Director on the board of Welwitschia Insurance Brokers, further highlighting her commitment to the financial services industry.

Hans extended congratulations to Shivute on her appointment, expressing confidence in her ability to continue driving success in her new role as Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Sales and Bancassurance.