Increase in grant payments for recipients of old age, disability, and child disability grants

The Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication, and Social Welfare recently announced an important update for all individuals receiving basic state grants, including old age pensions, disability grants, and child disability grants.

Starting in August, recipients will see an increase in their grant payments. The ministry has confirmed that this increase will be backdated to 1 April.

In a statement Martha Mbombo, Executive Director of the ministry said consequently, beneficiaries will receive an additional N$800 for April to July, along with the augmented grant amount of N$1600, culminating in a total payment of N$2,400.

Mbombo emphasized the significance of this adjustment and urged all beneficiaries to visit their designated pay points in August 2024 to collect their grants and allowances.

According to Mbombo, for further inquiries or additional information, individuals are encouraged to reach out to the Directorate of Social Protection Services.