Proposed visa restrictions raise concerns for SADC Tourism Alliance

The contemplation of visa restrictions has stirred unease within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Business Council Tourism Alliance, highlighting apprehensions over its potential impact on the nation’s tourism sector and overall economic progress.

On 25 May, the cabinet greenlit the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety, and Security to enforce an entry visa requirement for nationals hailing from countries that haven’t reciprocated Namibia’s favourable visa policies.

Expressing dismay on Tuesday, the SADC Business Council Tourism Alliance voiced concerns that this move might run counter to Namibia Airports Company’s ‘Air Connect Namibia’ strategy, aimed at enhancing international flights and connectivity.

The Alliance warned that these proposed visa restrictions could cast adverse effects on various sectors of Namibia’s economy, including tourism, hospitality, transportation, and retail, all of which heavily rely on international visitors.

Natalia Rosa, Project Lead for the SADC Business Council Tourism Alliance, underscored the potential repercussions, stating, “A restrictive visa regime can adversely affect the entire tourism value chain, impeding not only leisure travel but also business travel, conferences, events, education, and trade, thereby restricting overall economic growth and development.”

Emphasizing the regional shift towards more lenient visa policies, Rosa urged Namibia to reconsider its stance, cautioning that failure to do so could jeopardize its competitiveness as a tourist destination.

“We urge the Namibian government to rethink these restrictive measures and engage in dialogue with stakeholders to find solutions that strike a balance between security concerns and the imperative for economic growth and regional competitiveness,” Rosa added.

Aligning visa policies with the air access strategy is crucial for attracting more travelers and maximizing the benefits of increased flight options, Rosa emphasized, citing successful examples like Rwanda.

“All barriers to entry for international visitors must be thoroughly examined and addressed to encourage longer stays, boost spending in the economy, and expedite the recovery of the tourism sector,” Rosa concluded.

The SADC Business Council Tourism Alliance is a non-profit, membership-based association dedicated to fostering the responsible development of travel and tourism to, from, and within the Southern African Development Community region.