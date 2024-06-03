Prioritization of digital skills and resilience in AI era urges ICT Minister

The Minister of Information, Communication, and Technology, Hon. Emma Theofelus, this week urged the country to prioritize resilience and continuous learning in the face of Artificial Intelligence (AI) transformation.

The call came during the launch of the country’s 8th National ICT Summit breakfast event in Windhoek.

Scheduled for 9 to 11 September, the 8th Annual National ICT Summit will revolve around the theme “Building resilience to ‘Adapt or die’ in the era of digital transformation & Artificial Intelligence (AI).”

Addressing a diverse audience including industry leaders, sponsors, and media representatives, Theofelus emphasized that building resilience to ‘adapt or die’ is no longer optional but imperative.

“It requires a proactive, strategic approach that empowers our citizens, businesses, and government institutions to embrace the digital revolution and leverage its possibilities to their advantage,” she said adding that building resilience means transforming into agile entities, able to withstand and thrive in the face of disruption.

Theofelus highlighted the need to overhaul the country’s education system to equip citizens with essential digital skills.

“We must encourage lifelong learning through formal education and up-skilling opportunities so that our workforce remains relevant, adaptable, and resilient in the face of technological disruption,” she expanded.

Meanwhile, the minister asserted that building resilience is not solely the responsibility of individuals and businesses but also entails crucial government intervention.

“We must enact forward-thinking policies and strategies that foster innovation, nurture entrepreneurship, and protect the rights and privacy of our citizens,” adding that effective regulation and oversight will ensure that the benefits of digital transformation and AI are harnessed ethically and responsibly.

Theofelus then called upon stakeholders to prepare substantive contributions for the upcoming summit, pledging to address pertinent topics and concrete solutions.