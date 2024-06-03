MultiChoice recognizes top installers for outstanding service

MultiChoice Namibia (MCN) has honored the top-performing accredited installers across the country, underlining the significance of legitimate installations and exceptional customer service.

Roger Gertze, Managing Director of MultiChoice Namibia, extended heartfelt congratulations to all accredited installers for their exceptional performance over the past financial year. “The dedication of our installers has positioned MultiChoice Namibia as a leader in terms of installation turnaround and customer experience. By fostering close collaboration and providing necessary support to our installers, we are committed to maintaining our success for our valued clients,” he remarked.

Martin Ausiku from Shetumilla Investments CC in Outapi, a longstanding installer with MCN since 2008, reflected on the journey. Initially facing challenges due to a lack of satellite finders, Ausiku noted the transformative support from MCN, which provided accreditation and equipped them with the latest tools. “It has been a rewarding experience, and we continue to benefit from their support,” he added.

Leroy Finies, based in Rehoboth, shared a similar sentiment, having begun his association with MCN 14 years ago. Witnessing technological advancements and the growth of M-Net, Finies underscored the decision to pursue accreditation, expressing gratitude to MultiChoice for the opportunity.

MCN emphasized the crucial role accredited installers play in their customer service ecosystem, offering quality installations, superior reception, competitive pricing, and exceptional customer experiences. Sam Namene secured the top spot for onboarding the most clients, followed by Leroy Finies and Danny Banda. Samuel Kambonge received the Most Installations Award for the previous financial year.

Recognizing excellence across regions, MCN awarded Curtis Kurebwaseka (Erongo), Ashley Cloete (Hardap), Evaristu Haufiku (Karas), Mario Manuel (Kavango), Khuphuka Maphazima (Khomas), Setson Iilonga (Onhangwena), Henry Kock (Omaheke), Lovely Amon (Omusati), Gustaf Amulungu (Oshana), Asser Nampala (Oshikoto), Percy Khairabeb (Otjozondjupa), and Cosmos Sankwasa (Zambezi). Raymond Mulunga was recognized as the Most Improved Installer in Namibia, while Martin Ausiku’s shop was acknowledged as the Best Performing Installer Shop, and Jonathan Amupolo received the accolade for the Best Performing Installer Agent in Namibia.