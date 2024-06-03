National Youth Council launches NextGen facility to empower entrepreneurs

The National Youth Council of Namibia, in partnership with Bellatrix Investment Managers, recently unveiled the Next Generation of Entrepreneurs (NextGen) Facility. This initiative aims to provide collateral-free business finance ranging from N$50,000 to N$100,000 over a three-year term to between 20 and 30 young entrepreneurs.

The NextGen Facility will offer comprehensive financial and non-financial support to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise (MSME) youth entrepreneurs. By creating a supportive ecosystem for youth-led enterprises, the Council envisions contributing to poverty alleviation and fostering economic growth in Namibia.

According to the Council, the Facility targets MSMEs in the ideation phase with strong business cases and existing businesses seeking support to enhance their growth trajectories. Youth entrepreneurs must enroll in and complete the NextGen Incubation Programme to qualify for financing.

The NextGen Incubation Programme is a two-month, free-of-charge online course designed to enhance participants’ business skills and knowledge. It assists prospective applicants in developing business plans and models, establishing marketing strategies, conducting feasibility studies, and strengthening financial management skills.

The Council emphasizes that these skills are crucial in reducing business failure rates among youth MSMEs, particularly among beneficiaries of the NextGen Facility. Applications for the Incubation Programme, slated to commence in July, are now open. Interested individuals can apply by visiting bit.ly/apply2nextgen.