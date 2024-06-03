Kraatz Engineering achieves ISO 9001:2015 certification, marks significant milestone

Kraatz Engineering, a subsidiary of Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group recently attained its ISO 9001:2015 certification following a series of rigorous external audits conducted by Det Norske Veritas (DNV), an internationally accredited registrar and classification society.

ISO 9001:2015, an internationally recognized standard for Quality Management Systems (QMS), ensures organisations consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements.

The process of obtaining ISO 9001:2015 certification was filled with notable challenges and achievements. Under the leadership of Managing Director Frank Kernstock, senior management dedicated themselves to implementing ISO 9001:2015 standards. This resulted in the establishment of internal documented procedures and extensive cooperation with stakeholders throughout Kraatz Engineering.

Achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification enhances Kraatz Engineering’s capability to deliver high-quality products and services, ensuring customer satisfaction and fostering loyalty. It supports continuous improvement efforts, leading to enhanced performance, increased sales, and a stronger reputation within the industry.

Moreover, the certification aligns with specific Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure) and SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production). A fully functioning QMS enables Kraatz Engineering to manage resources effectively, increase productivity, and support sustainable development.

Frank Kernstock, Managing Director of Kraatz Engineering, expressed his pride in the team’s accomplishment, stating, “The ISO 9001 certification is a major milestone for our company. It is a testament to our core existence of being Authentic, Caring, and Passionate in what we do. Our commitment to quality and continuous improvement ensures that international standards are met, allowing us to expand into global markets.”