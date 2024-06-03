City of Windhoek affirms commitment to fair treatment of all customers

The City of Windhoek has provided clarity regarding the recent disconnection and subsequent reconnection of services at the Marigold Hotel, which had accrued outstanding debts totaling nearly N$500,000.

According to city officials, the decision to disconnect services was made due to the hotel’s outstanding debts, primarily related to rate improvement and waste management charges. However, upon payment of N$256,000 by the hotel, the services were promptly reconnected.

Explaining the situation, city authorities stated that it is customary for clients facing such circumstances to be allowed to arrange suitable payment plans to settle their debts. The Marigold Hotel availed themselves of this option and made a partial payment, resulting in the reconnection of their services.

The City of Windhoek has confirmed that the Marigold Hotel is expected to settle the remaining balance of N$299,000 by 7 June, adhering to the same procedures available to all customers facing similar situations.

Acknowledging the community’s concerns regarding utility disconnections, city officials emphasized their commitment to treating all customers fairly and consistently within established guidelines. They encouraged the reporting of any instances of corruption to the relevant authorities to ensure accountability.

In reaffirming its commitment to equitable treatment, the City of Windhoek aims to uphold transparency and fairness in its dealings with all customers, fostering trust and accountability within the community.