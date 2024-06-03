Select Page

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 03 June 2024

Posted by | Jun 3, 2024 |

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 03 June 2024

A blank space or an (NR) indicates no readings received.

An (e) indicates that the water level has been estimated.

An (w) indicates that the conditions were very windy, resulting in an inaccurate reading.

Omatjenne Dam does not have abstraction facilities.

The dam contents are according to the latest dam basin surveys.

The inflow that is reflected in the bulletin does not take into account evaporation and abstraction of water.

An (N/A) indicates that there is no rain gauge at the dam.

* Transfers from Swakoppoort to Von Bach took place with some interruptions.

** Transfer from Northern sources to Von Bach took place.

*** Transfer from Daan Viljoen Dam to Tilda Viljoen Dam stopped on 13 May 2024.

**** Omatako Dam level increased due to canal overflow.

 

About The Author

Typesetter

Today the Typesetter is a position at a newspaper that is mostly outdated since lead typesetting disappeared about fifty years ago. It is however a convenient term to indicate a person that is responsible for the technical refinement of publishing including web publishing. The Typesetter does not contribute to editorial content but makes sure that all elements are where they belong. - Ed.

Related Posts

Weather overview and short-term outlook to Wednesday 08 July 2020

Weather overview and short-term outlook to Wednesday 08 July 2020

3 July 2020

Weather 19 June 2015

Weather 19 June 2015

19 June 2015

Weather 14 October 2016

Weather 14 October 2016

14 October 2016

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 24 May 2021

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 24 May 2021

26 May 2021