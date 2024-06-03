Learners taught how to immerse in a fully German experience

Some fifty learners from the Deutsche Höhere Privateschule and Delta Secondary School in Windhoek, and Namib High School in Swakopmund attended a German Language camp on Farm Godeis in the Khomas Hochland from 24 to 26 May to prepare them for the German Language Diploma.

The learners need this qualification for entry at German Universities. The diploma is a language examination for German as a foreign language, after several years of German tuition at school. Level I provides the language requirement for foreigners to attend a preparatory college in Germany, and Level II provides the language requirement for attending a German university.

In total, seven workshops were conducted on Saturday and Sunday, giving the learners the opportunity to invent a country, write lyrics in German, solve an escape room in German, cook German recipes, design a picture frame, and much more. The camp concluded with a ride on the farm’s party bus and a braai in the evening.

The camp was organised by the Central Agency for German Schools Abroad, the German Department at the University of Namibia and the German Embassy in Windhoek. Funding came from the Federal Foreign Office.

The diploma, launched in 1974 by the education authorities in Germany, celebrated its 50th anniversary earlier this year. The staff of the German Embassy expressed it gratitude to all the volunteers and farm staff who made it possible to accommodate 65 people for two days.