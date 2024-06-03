Retailer Choppies expands reach with new store opening in Okakarara

By Michel Haoses.

Retailer, Choppies celebrated a significant milestone as it welcomed the community of Okakarara to its newest store location last week, marking the company’s 19th outlet in the country.

The grand opening of the new store not only signifies a major achievement for Choppies but also brings a diverse range of high quality products to the Okakarara community, ensuring residents have access to a wide array of goods. Additionally, the store opening is expected to generate 40 job opportunities, underscoring its commitment to bolstering the country’s economic development.

In addition to offering essential groceries and household items, the new store features several first-time offerings, including a deli, bakery, and butchery, catering to the diverse needs of customers in the area.

The grand opening ceremony, graced by HW Mayor Samuline Ngairo and Hon. Abdal Mutjavikua, Otjizondjupa Regional Councillor, also included a special handover to the Okakango Charity Group, a non-profit organization dedicated to assisting vulnerable children, orphans, and children with disabilities and HIV.

Deon Bauermeister, a representative of Choppies Namibia, expressed the company’s commitment to positively impacting the communities it serves. “This donation is a small token of our commitment to making a positive impact in the communities we serve,” Bauermeister stated. “We believe that by working together, we can make a difference in the lives of those who need it most.”

The event was attended by local dignitaries, business leaders, and members of the Okakarara community, showcasing the strong support and excitement surrounding the opening of the new Choppies store in the area.