Walvis Bay Corridor Group reviews progress and initiatives in logistics sector

The Walvis Bay Corridor Group (WBCG) held its first round of Logistics Hub Working Group (WG) meetings for 2024, addressing crucial developments and projects to enhance logistical operations in the country.

During these meetings, which took place in Walvis Bay and Windhoek, discussions revolved around various key areas, including Namport’s port tariff study, the implementation of a new port gate with automated truck staging, and the relocation of weighbridges in Walvis Bay, Keetmanshoop, and Katima Mulilo.

The WBCG collaborated closely with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Expert Team to delve into these topics.

According to the WBCG, the primary objective of these quarterly WG meetings is to evaluate progress and provide updates on key outcomes and actions related to Joint Strategic Marketing and Landslide Connectivity, Road and Rail, as well as Joint Integrated Border Management and Capacity Development initiatives.

Among the topics discussed were the Time Release Study (TRS) Report for the Trans-Kalahari Border, the launch of the One Stop Border Post (OBSP) at the Trans-Kalahari Border, the maximization of the Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) system, new customs clearing regulations, and upgrades to critical road and railway sections.

Additionally, the WBCG called upon key stakeholders such as the Namibian Revenue Agency (NamRA), the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), and the Namibian German Centre for Logistics (NGCL) to organize an industry-wide awareness workshop on the Authorized Economic Operators (AEO) process and the utilization of pre-clearance procedures by freight forwarders and clearing agents.

In summarizing the meetings, the WBCG emphasized its commitment to fostering collaboration and innovation within the logistics sector to ensure efficient and streamlined operations contributing to Namibia’s economic growth and regional connectivity.