PETROFUND partners with Subsea7 and Sonamet to train locals in oil and gas skills

The Petroleum Training and Education Fund (PETROFUND), under the leadership of Chief Executive Nillian Mulemi, has unveiled an exciting collaboration with international oil and gas service company Subsea7 and Angolan oil and gas Training Centre Sonamet.

This partnership aims to provide crucial vocational training in oil and gas fabrication and installation skills to 13 Namibians possessing Level 3 welding and fitting & turning qualifications.

Selected from PETROFUND’s oil and gas CV database, the candidates underwent rigorous interviews conducted by experts from Sonamet and PETROFUND, along with OGUK medical clearance in Walvis Bay to ensure their readiness for the training.

A send-off event for the trainees was hosted last week Friday, as the trainees were scheduled to depart for Angola on 2 June.

The list of trainees includes welders specialized in oil and gas and fitters and turners for the oil and gas industry:

Welders (oil and gas): Chris V. Muukua, Wesley U. Geiseb, Nestory Lininga, Nestor P. Agapitus

and Liyambo I. Augustus

Fitters and Turners (oil and gas): Manoel Mateus, Shalom S. Chaka, Kamwi V. Kamwi, Christoph Thobias, Romario Mouton, Harold Aebeb, Michael Tweumuna, and Kaudinge P. Gabriel.

“We are thrilled to send our trainees to Angola for this invaluable training opportunity. The skills they will acquire will be instrumental in advancing Namibia’s energy sector, and we look forward to their contributions upon their return,” said Mulemi.

Established in 1993 by the government, PETROFUND is mandated to develop skills in Namibia’s upstream oil and gas industry.

Mulemi emphasized, “This partnership with Subsea7 and Sonamet highlights our ongoing commitment to enhancing the capabilities of Namibians in the oil and gas sector.”