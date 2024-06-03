Capricorn Foundation expands access to early childhood development educational resources

The Capricorn Foundation has reaffirmed its dedication to investing in early childhood education with the announcement of an extended partnership with the African Child Development Trust (ACDT), bolstering access to essential educational materials.

Last Friday, the foundation disclosed its commitment by injecting an additional N$575,000 into printing pre-primary and grades 1 to 3 workbooks.

This investment marks a continued effort since 2020 to empower the ACDT in enhancing Early Childhood Development (ECD) through educational and developmental programs, establishing a firm groundwork for lifelong learning.

During a recent visit to Love Your Neighbour Pre-Primary School in Windhoek’s Okuryangava area, Marlize Horn, Executive Officer of the Capricorn Foundation, expressed gratitude towards the ACDT for their steadfast promotion of inclusive education across both rural and urban communities. Horn emphasized the pivotal role of education in sustainable development and poverty alleviation, underlining the Capricorn Foundation’s commitment as “Connectors of Positive Change” to ensuring no child is left behind in accessing quality education.

Trudy Swartz, a Love Your Neighbour Pre-Primary School teacher, extended heartfelt thanks to the African Child Development Trust and the Capricorn Foundation for their invaluable support.

Swartz highlighted the significance of the monthly provision of 200 workbooks, aiding in the effective support of learners in alignment with the Namibian Education Curriculum and facilitating their transition to primary school.

The African Child Development Trust, in addressing social challenges related to education, not only distributes printed workbooks but also initiates innovative programs such as an online learning platform. This platform features video lessons with sign language interpretation, catering to hearing-impaired learners and ensuring equitable access to quality education for all children.

Since 2020, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Arts & Culture, the Trust has distributed nearly 13 million books to 14 regions in Namibia.

These efforts provide pre-primary and junior primary materials in 11 languages, offering nine free books per semester over two semesters, covering the curriculum from pre-primary to Grade 3. All materials undergo quality approval by teachers and the Namibian Institute for Educational Development (NIED), ensuring their suitability and effectiveness in learning.