Paratus officially launches Botswana Kalahari Fiber route

By Michel Haoses.

Last month, leading telecommunications and network service provider, Paratus completed the leg last of the new Botswana Kalahari Fibre route (BKF). This week, to mark the official opening of the BKF route, an event was held at Paratus Botswana Head Office in Gaborone.

The event celebrated the previously placed and activated 840 kilometres of fiber that now lays between the Namibian border and Lobatse, completing the last leg of the Paratus-built Trans Kalahari Fiber (TKF) running from Johannesburg to Swakopmund.

This investment of approximately BWP 70 million, makes it the largest significant investment of Paratus in its infrastructure.

This new route creates the lowest latency primary transit path through Botswana and Namibia to Europe, connecting Botswana to various countries and international subsea cables and the rest of the world.

While speaking at the event, Cecil Masiga the Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Botswana Ministry of Communications, Knowledge and Technology, described the BKF route as a triumph for the people of Botswana and the country’s economy.

Masiga also emphasised on the pivotal role the launch plays as it inches them closer to achieving their national goals outlined in Vision 2036.

He further expressed appreciation toward Paratus for being the pillar upon which they can build their digital future by ensuring that communities have access to reliable internet and empowering Botswana to engage in the global digital economy improving the quality of life of Botswana.

Managing Director of Paratus Botswana, Shawn Bruwer, speaking at the event said “The completion of this fiber route is yet another intervention in our commitment to provide the highest quality network services and to the Paratus Group’s overall vision to transform Africa through exceptional digital infrastructure and customer service”.

Several other top executives who were also in attendance to celebrate this connectivity breakthrough were Paratus Group Executive Chairman, Barney Harmse; Paratus Group Chief Operations Officer, Gert Duvenhage; and executives from BTC, Mascom, and Orange.