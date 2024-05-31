Select Page

Trimmed 30-man squad for upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers and COSAFA cup announced

The Namibia Football Association (NFA) on Thursday announced a 30-man squad for the upcoming back-to-back international football fixtures in June.

The 30 selected players were trimmed from an initial 52-player provisional squad which had been in training camp since 14 May for the crucial encounters in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against formidable opponents Liberia and Tunisia on 5 and 11 June, in Johannesburg at the Orlando Stadium.

The final 30-man squad will also represent Namibia in the 2024 Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Cup, scheduled for mid-June.

The squad comprising local and foreign-based players includes three goalkeepers, nine defenders, 13 midfielders, and five strikers.

Namibia is in Group H with Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea, Malawi, Liberia, and Sao Tome and Príncipe for the qualifiers.

 

