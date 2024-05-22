FNB launches Speedee, an innovative card payment solution

By Michel Haoses.

Constantly looking for ways to innovate and help businesses, FNB Namibia this week launched a durable, affordable, and safe card payment solution for commercial clients, also known as Speedee.

Speedee is a cost-effective, convenient, and compact Point-Of-Sale (POS) device that allows merchants to accept payments anywhere and at anytime, making the management of their businesses more efficient.

According to FNB Transactional Product House Head, Rivan Meyer, who highlighted the features and benefits of Speedee, the device caters for a wide range of customers preferences, making it easy for merchants and small business owners to accept both eWallets and card payments from different card associates, including VISA, Mastercard and UnionPay credit and debit cards.

The device also includes dual SIM and wireless connectivity, a unique E-receipting system which allows for the generation of receipts by SMS or email as well as daily activity reports. It does quick settlement into main accounts which takes only one day to settle in FNB Business Account.

Regarding the maintenance of the device Meyer stated “At FNB Namibia, we recognise that service delivery is of utmost importance to our customers, and therefore offer a maintenance service for the Speedee device, through a dedicated merchant help desk as well as field support at your request across the country”.

Meyer concluded by underscoring the need to innovate and look at new ways to respond to evolving needs of SMEs and Startups and develop new solutions that are both cost effective and convenient to cater better for them while promoting financial inclusion.

Lastly, the device offered on monthly rental that is inclusive of the SIM card, will be available countrywide as long as there is network coverage or Wi-Fi capability.