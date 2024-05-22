Nedbank promotes entrepreneurship by hosting employee market day

By Michel Haoses.

Nedbank Namibia last week hosted its inaugural employee market day, providing employees a platform to showcase and sell their products, and an opportunity to engage with their colleagues and the community in a relaxed environment.

The market day, which took place at Freedom Plaza involved employees from various departments within the bank, offered 18 stalls that all displayed a wide array of products including homemade confectioneries, handmade crafts, clothing, braai plates, fruits and vegetables, games and haircare products.

Nedbank Namibia Executive for Human Capital, Bianca Muller who is always inspired by the passion and creativity the employees bring to ventures outside their roles in the bank, was impressed by the turnout at the market day as it was just a mere thought two months ago.

Muller emphasising the high regard Nedbank has for its employees, said “At Nedbank, we appreciate our employees holistically and encourage them to excel not only in their daily jobs but also through offering support to their entrepreneurial hustle.”

Apart from the bank employees and the public in and around the central business district who supported the impromptu vendors, the Cancer Association Chief Executive, Rolf Hansen, also visited the stalls describing it as “truly commendable.”

The highlight of the event was that most vendors sold out so quickly including Hileni Eliakim and Rodenza Steytler who both feel appreciated by their employer. They expressed their gratitude for having been given this opportunity and platform to make extra money.

The success of the employee market day laid the foundation for future events and initiatives to nurture and celebrate the diverse skills and interest of the bank’s employees.

Nedbank Namibia employee, Elsabe Jossob, posing at her stall at the Nedbank employee market day.