Baumgartsbrunn learners helped by Windhoek Rural Councillor with shoes and uniforms

By David Adetona.

Learners at the legendary Baumgartsbrunn school some 25 km outside Windhoek on the banks of the Kuiseb River, became the proud owners of new school shoes, uniforms and sweaters recently when the Windhoek Rural Councillor, Hon Piet Adams presented them with a generous donation in preparation for the coming winter.

At the handover ceremony on the school’s premises, Hon Adams expressed his hope that the donation will help the learners to wear the items with pride and attend classes without a failure mindset.

In particular, the Councillor emphasized that the donation is a gesture of goodwill that will encourage other stakeholders, such as the private sector, also to come on board in assisting the learners so that they can attend classes without worrying about what to wear when attending school.

The donation, valued at N$50,000, consisted of brand new school uniforms, socks, and warm sweaters, providing much-needed relief to the learners and school.

Dion Gariseb, a Baumgartsbrunn Primary School teacher, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Councillor and dedicated employees of the Windhoek Rural Constituency Office for their invaluable contributions to enrich the learning environment for the learners.

The Principal of the Baumgartsbrunn Primary School, Zerilda Garises (left) with the Windhoek Rural Councillor in the Khomas Regional Council, Hon Piet Adams (right) at the handover ceremony where the Councillor presented the school’s learners with new shoes, uniforms and sweaters. (Photograph by David Adetona)