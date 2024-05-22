Huge surprise as teenager wins MTB Challenge at Friedenhau

Roger Suren and Anri Greeff won the men’s and ladies’ titles respectively in last Saturday’s MTB Challenge on farm Friedenhau in the Windhoek district.

At only 17 years of age, Suren, a member of Team Mannie’s Bike Meca, was the surprise of the event, finishing in a time of 2:26:28. Greff, a seasoned competitor from Team Hollard, dominated the field, finishing in a time of 2:49:29.

In second position among the women was Melissa Hinz (Team Hollard) in 3:06:26 with Nicola Fester (Team Cymot) third in 3:08:30.

Danzel de Koe (Team Hollard) improved his result from last year’s eighth position to second place, with a time of 2:27:04. Brandon Plaatjes (Team Mannie’s Bike Mecca) rounded out the men’s podium with a time of 2:28:24.

Danzel de Koe

Overall current Gravel & Dirt Series leaderboard after 4 races:

Men:

* Danzel de Koe; * Brandon Plaatjes; * Martin Freyer;

Women:

* Anri Greeff; * Jeanne Heunis; * Candice Wiggill;

Full results are posted at https://bit.ly/455TSfN.

Series sponsor Hollard Namibia extended their appreciation to the Myburgh family for hosting another successful Gravel & Dirt Series event on their farm, Friedenau. “Thanks also go to all the participants and supporters for their continued enthusiasm.