Roads Authority warns against placement of advertisements and posters on public roads

By Michel Haoses.

The Roads Authority (RA) has noted with growing concern, the placement of posters and advertisements on public roads without the necessary approval and in some instances on traffic signs, which is dangerous as it might lead to accidents.

The placement of any advertisements or posters on proclaimed road reserves is prohibited in terms of the Roads Ordinance 17 of 1972, which states that ‘No person shall infringe any proclaimed road by erecting or introducing any advertisement’.

It also states that ‘No person shall erect or introduce anything whatsoever within the road reserve of a proclaimed road’ therefore the public is urged to refrain from such practices.

Furthermore, all requests or applications for permission to advertise or place signage along proclaimed national roads from the public should be made to the RA on [email protected] for consideration and approval in terms of the Advertisement on Roads and Ribbon Development Ordinance 30 of 1960.

However, in terms of legislation, the public is hereby informed that the RA reserves the right to grant or deny such permission.