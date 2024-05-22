Select Page

RMB and FNB Commercial contribute N$500,000 to Africa Hospitality Investment Forum

May 29, 2024

By Michel Haoses.

FirstRand Namibia Group, as group entities, FNB Commercial and RMB made a sponsorship of N$500,000 towards the Africa Hospitality Investment Forum (AHIF) to be hosted on 25 to 27 June in Windhoek.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB).

AHIF is the most influential annual gathering of hospitality industry investors, business leaders, government officials, bankers, and expert advisors on the African continent and the NIPDB facilitated the winning for Namibia, serving as the host partner for this year’s event.

FNB Namibia’s Head of Enterprise Banking, Connie-Marlene Theyse reiterated that the Group recognises the tourism industry’s significance to the Namibian economy, as a significant creator of employment and social upliftment and its vital contribution to other sectors.

NIPDB Executive for Strategy and Branding, Margareth Gustavo applauded the FirstRand Group for their consistent investment in Namibia this was demonstrated by collaboration on various investment production-related events and MSME development projects over the past three years.

Gustavo further reiterated the Group’s commitment to sustainably growing the Namibian economy and contributing towards driving investments into key sectors that ensure the achievement of the national development agenda.

The event, which will be formally opened by H.E. Dr Nangolo Mbumba on 26 June will bring together over 300 delegates, converging about topics including government initiatives to support hospitality, hotel development, hotelification of the workspace and investment in Namibia as a new global geopolitical order and its Impact on Hospitality.

The event will also include other prominent speakers such as the Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, Hon. Pohamba Shifeta, and several top executives.

Catherine Shipushu, NIPDB Senior Manager: Marketing, Communication and Branding; Nangula Shejavali, NIPDB Manager: Policy Reform and Business and Business Climate; Margaret Gustavo, NIPDB Executive Director: Strategy and Branding; Daniel Motinga, Head of Sovereign and Public Sector Banking at RMB Namibia; Connie-Marlene Theyse, Head of Enterprise Banking at FNB Namibia; Dino Ballotti, NIPDB Executive Director: MSME Development, Innovation and Acceleration and Ndeapo Wolf, NIPDB Consultant: Development and Partnerships at the sponsorship handover ceremony.

 

