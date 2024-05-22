Drafting a reliable roadmap for a prosperous oil and gas industry

The second edition of the Namibia Oil and Gas Conference (NOGC24) was launched on 27 May at the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) Office in Windhoek.

The event was hosted by the Economic Association of Namibia in partnership with the NIPDB and the Hanns Seidel Foundation, with strategic support from the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR) and the official endorsement of the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

The Namibia Oil and Gas Conference will delve deeper into the oil and gas industry’s complexities, focusing on empowering Namibia to harness this sector’s full potential and focus on its economic growth. Themed “The Next Step to a Prosperous Oil and Gas Industry,” the conference will zero in on practical steps to translate the potential into sustained and inclusive economic growth.

With over 800 delegates from over 300 participating companies, key industry stakeholders, and players together under one roof, the first Namibia Oil and Gas Conference in 2023, was a resounding success -fuelling knowledge and innovation and laying the solid foundations of a strategic roadmap for guiding both the public and private sectors on how the country can best benefit from the investments in the sector.

It featured over 60 speakers across two days including delegates from over 24 countries as well as over 18 companies that took part in the integrated exhibition over the three days.

The second Namibia Oil and Gas Conference will be hosted from 20 to 22 August at the renamed Mercure Hotel in Windhoek, again to unite industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to discuss the future of Namibia’s oil and gas sector.

The conference will focus on key issues such as sustainable development, investment opportunities, and technological advancements in the industry. With an agenda that includes expert panels, keynote addresses, and networking opportunities, the conference promises to be an essential platform for shaping the strategic direction of Namibia’s landscape.

Speaking at the media launch, Economic Association chairman Jason Kasuto and the Chief Executive of the NIPDB, Nangula Uaandja, took part in a Q&A session with the media.

“The 20th – 22nd of August 2024 will signify a landmark 3 days of Engagement; Empowerment; and Energy, the 2nd edition of the Namibia Oil and Gas Conference under the theme: The Next Steps Towards a Prosperous Oil and Gas Industry comes to fruition based on unparalleled demand by industry players (international & local); public, private, academia and civil society stakeholders, as well as the general Namibian public from local entrepreneurs; to professionals across diverse sectors as well as the youth. The message is: Let’s fill the information gap; let’s network; let’s participate,” said Kasuto.

Shedding more light on the expectations around the conference this year, he said “ With over 70 renowned speakers covering relevant topics, panel discussions, master classes, exhibitions, the mission of the Economic Association of Namibia is clear that: the Namibia Oil and Gas Conference 2024 has a strong focus on proposing ideas and strategies that will ensure that investments in the sector will not create an enclave around oil and gas production sites, but that investment will lead to the development of an integrated industrial base with backward and forward linkages to the rest of the economy, thus creating sustainable value chains, and jobs and uplifting the living standards of Namibia’s people.”

“Some of the thematic areas to be covered this year include: where are we today; building a local value chain; infrastructure requirements; the economics of oil & gas; best practices and cases studies; human resources; policy and regulatory frameworks; FDI; the Energy mix; and Namibia’s Oil & Gas future outlook,” he concluded.

The conference will zero in on practical steps to building strong institutional capacity for sector development and the promotion of local content. Additionally, building upon the connections established at last year’s conference, this event will focus on identifying pragmatic measures required to establish international partnerships.

Nangula Uaandja also addressed the gathering, stating that partnerships are key. She emphasized the three P’s which equals economic growth, the first being Purpose in which she highlighted the importance of living by national purpose.

“We want to unlock investment opportunities, but those investment opportunities must bring about inclusive economic growth. In the past, there were quite a few years in Namibia where we experienced economic growth, however, that economic growth was not inclusive. Namibia remains the second most unequal country in the world. When we invest in extractive sectors commodity-based sectors and sectors that are capital-intensive, it is very easy for us to drive numbers in terms of GDP as well as economic growth. To be purposeful and to make sure that when we drive agendas of economic growth, we need to be aligned with our purpose.

She further highlighted the second P, Partnership, “We want to drive an economy where the views of both civil society of the young, the academia, the public and private sector are included, and that is why this is an event of partnership, which comprises of the public sector, civil society, and Business Namibia. Let us have a conversation where everyone is involved and make sure that partnerships have input on how we can make sure that as we look at this sector, prosperity is not only for a few but that it will be for all of us as Namibians.

Finally, she mentioned the third P, Priority whereby NIPDB has identified ten priority sectors and has narrowed them down to five. “Oil and gas is one of our focus sectors. We need to focus on whether what we can extract makes it profitable and finding our roles to play so that our resources become beneficial to Namibians. Let us have this conversation and as Namibians let us find our place and our niche to play to make sure that we are not left behind. That is why we are participating in this conversation,” she noted.

More information on the upcoming conference can be obtained from its website www.namibiaoilandgasconf.com.