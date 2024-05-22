O&L Leisure pledge N$500,000 for the African Hospitality Investment Forum

The African Hospitality Investment Forum (AHIF) has received N$500,000 sponsorship from O&L Leisure and this is the first time the event is coming to Southern Africa, after Namibia won the bid to host the event.

The bid was facilitated by the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) and in just five weeks, over 300 hospitality industry investors, business leaders, government officials, and expert advisors on the African continent will converge in Windhoek for the AHIF 2024.

Chairman and Managing Director of O&L Leisure, Sven Thieme congratulated the (NIPDB) for facilitating the winning bid for Namibia, noting that this is an achievement that highlights a collective commitment to showcase Namibia’s unique tourism potential on the international stage.

“The NIPDB shares O&L Leisure’s vision of positioning and marketing Namibia as a premium destination, offering world-class experiences. Together, we strive to bring Namibia’s rich culture, stunning landscapes, and exceptional hospitality to the forefront of the international tourism industry,” said Thieme.

Thieme emphasised that by leveraging the collaboration with NIPDB and other stakeholders, they are committed to empowering local communities through job creation and skills development.

“This ensures that the benefits of a thriving tourism sector are felt by all Namibians, promoting inclusive growth and long-term prosperity,” he said.

Chief Executive at the NIPDB, Nangula Uaandja said as part of our diversification strategy, geared towards expanding the Namibian economy, tourism has been identified as a potential key driver for economic growth.

“With the high calibre of investors, hoteliers, and financiers coming to Namibia, we are very deliberate in leveraging the convening power of AHIF to showcase the investment opportunities in this sector, with a clear end goal of securing investments that enable a sustainable future for Namibians,” added Uaandja.

She emphasised that in the long-term, successfully hosting this conference is a key element to achieving Namibia’s strategic goal of becoming a business tourism destination, supported by the establishment of the Namibia Convention Bureau aimed at branding and promoting Namibia as a MICE destination.

“We therefore welcome the support of our partners O&L Leisure, which is a demonstration of our shared goals to grow the economy sustainability and to unlock opportunities that make prosperity a reality for our people. It is also a pivotal example of public and private collaboration to support the government’s economic development agenda,” said Uaandja.

The influx of visitors will stimulate economic activity in the country, boosting demand for hotel accommodation, transportation, and restaurant services as well as peripheral services such as curio and gifting products. The AHIF will take place from 25 to 27 June at the Movenpick Hotel in Windhoek.