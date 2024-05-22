Old Mutual Foundation launches 2024 chair and desk initiative

By Michel Haoses.

The Old Mutual Foundation, on Monday, announced the launch of the 2024 Chair and Desk Initiative, after the resounding success in the inaugural year of 2023.

In 2023, the Chair and Desk Initiative made significant strides by aiding schools in Omaheke, Zambezi, and Kunene regions, while efforts are still underway to finalise supplies for schools in Zambezi and Kunene.

The initiative involved repairing and supplying chairs and desks to schools such as Silumbi Combined School and Mavuluma Secondary School in the Zambezi Region, Gunichas Roman Catholic Primary School, Drimiopsis Primary School, and C. Ngatjizeko Primary School in the Omaheke Region, and Okapara Mobile Unit (Ondao School) and Elias Amxab Combined School in the Kunene Region.

With over 900 applications received the previous in 2023, the Foundation approached this edition strategically.

Using insights from the previous year, a selection process was conducted for all 14 regions additionally, plans are underway to extend support to two schools annually in each of the remaining eight regions, spanning from 2025 and 2026, to ensure comprehensive coverage across all 14 regions.

A total sponsorship amount of N$600,000 is allocated towards the 2024 Chair and Desk Initiative, which is dedicated to supporting the selected beneficiary regions namely; Justus //Garoeb High School, formerly Dibasen High School (new supplies) and Okongue Primary School (repairs) from Erongo region.

As well as, Panguleni Primary School (new supplies) and Iidhiya Primary School (repairs) from Oshana Region and Aussenkehr Primary School and Kaitsi!gubeb Combined School (repairs) from //Karas Region.

The Old Mutual Foundation remains committed to its mission of making a meaningful impact in education and community development through initiatives like the Chair and Desk Initiative, continuing to empower schools and create opportunities for a brighter future for all Namibian learners.