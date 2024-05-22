Bank Windhoek expands property financing in the north

Bank Windhoek has reported a significant growth in property sales in northern Namibia, with 142 properties sold through estate agents in 2023, totalling N$188 million.

This marks a substantial increase from N$88 million worth of properties sold in 2021, according to James Chapman, Executive Officer of Retail Banking Services and Specialist Finance at Bank Windhoek.

Chapman made this announcement during the Bank Windhoek Annual Northern Estate Agent Awards held last week in Oshakati.

The awards ceremony, which recognizes the achievements of residential and commercial estate agents, agencies, and developers, aims to acknowledge their commitment, loyalty, and support to Bank Windhoek and its customers.

In his address, Chapman praised the real estate agents in northern Namibia for their outstanding performance in the property finance market.

He expressed the bank’s commitment to forging valuable partnerships that uplift Namibian communities and contribute to the nation’s economic growth.

Chapman said Bank Windhoek’s dedication to investing in Namibia and becoming a global economic powerhouse while remaining a supportive partner to all Namibians.

The following is the complete list of other agents who received merit awards and certificates for business submitted:

Estate Agent with the Highest Volume of Transactions -10 or more transactions

First place: Georgina Tjingaete – Jolly T Real Estate CC

Second place: Menethe Nikodemus – Nikodemus Real Estate CC

Third place: Simeon Iita – Hippo Real Estate CC

Achiever of the Year: Northern Area: Estate Agents (NS10 million and more)

First place: Georgina Tjingaete – Jolly T Real Estate CC

Second place: Simeon Iita – Hippo Real Estate CC

In recognition of submitting Loan Business between N$5 million and N$10 million

Menethe Nikodemus – Nikodemus Real Estate CC

Aili Shikongo – Sah Real Estate CC

Regina Hainane – Fotimo Real Estate CC

Ottilie Alfeus – Zekka Properties CC

In recognition of submitting Loan Business between N$3 million and N$5 million.

Hilya Iipinge – HN Real Estate CC

Amalia Schmidt – Makalani Real Estate CC

Helena Hamunyela – FE Real Estate CC

Tuwilika Kayofa – Nicky Real Estate CC

In recognition of submitting Loan Business between N$1 million and N$3 million.

Johanna Leonard – Parrot Peak Properties CC

Christine Frolindu – Chrisd Real Estate CC

Roswitha Haingura-Hilundwa – Haingura Real Estates

Ronald Sentumbwe – Photizo Real Estate CC

Timoteus Iita – Regent Real Estates CC

Eveline Paulus – Eveline Properties CC