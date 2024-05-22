Select Page

New theatre production to shed light on ǂAonin plight set for NTN

Posted by | May 28, 2024 |

New theatre production to shed light on ǂAonin plight set for NTN

The National Theatre of Namibia (NTN) is set to debut “ǂAoni //Aes,” a compelling new theatre production that delves into the rich heritage and contemporary challenges of the ǂAonin (Topnaar) people of Namibia.

Scheduled to premiere on 1 July at the NTN, the production will also embark on a tour of the Erongo Region in June.

According to the NTN, “ǂAoni //Aes” will be performed in English, Khoekhoegowab, and Afrikaans, offering audiences a multifaceted exploration of the ǂAonin’s narrative.

Described as more than just a play, the production serves as a poignant call for reflection and action on the pressing issues faced by indigenous communities today.

The production features a talented cast including Hazel Hinda, Diolini, and Dawie Engelbrecht, under the direction of Lelago Shilongoh. Supported by funding from One Ocean Hub and presented in collaboration with the University of Namibia (UNAM), “ǂAoni //Aes” promises to blend history, art, and advocacy in a thought-provoking performance.

The NTN has announced that free tickets will be available for the audience on 19 and 20 July, which can be obtained from their offices.

Audiences are encouraged not to miss this opportunity to engage with a powerful production that aims to shed light on the resilience and challenges of Namibia’s indigenous communities.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Art therapy session set for Friday

Art therapy session set for Friday

19 October 2021

Offbeat – 08 February 2013

Offbeat – 08 February 2013

8 February 2013

New novel, Mama Namibia, set against Herero genocide

New novel, Mama Namibia, set against Herero genocide

30 August 2013

Singer to take Hilton by storm

Singer to take Hilton by storm

13 April 2017