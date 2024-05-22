Ocean Liner Services facilitate Peace Boat’s global mission

The Manica Group Namibia’s Ocean Liner Services (OLS) team played a crucial role in supporting the operations of the Peace Boat passenger liner during its recent visit, as it continues its journey around the world, fostering education programmes, cultural exchanges, and advocacy activities aimed at nurturing a more peaceful and sustainable global community.

According to the Group, the 15-deck vessel, accommodating approximately 1,400 passengers and 700 crew members, has previously made several stops at the Port of Walvis Bay.

“The OLS team successfully managed the operations and husbandry needs of the passenger liner before she departed for Las Palmas,” they confirmed.

This comprehensive support extended by the OLS team encompassed various aspects, including coordinating visas, organising transfers, and deploying dedicated agents to address the diverse requirements of the ship’s crew and passengers.

Additionally, the team collaborated with Walvis Bay Stevedoring to provide essential equipment and manpower for tasks such as gangway placement and garbage disposal, ensuring smooth operations during the vessel’s stay.

Highlighting the significance of the Peace Boat’s mission, the Manica Group emphasized that it is an international non-governmental organisation headquartered in Japan, with a rich history dating back to its establishment in 1983.

“They have a mission of promoting peace, human rights, sustainable development, and respect for the environment through global educational voyages,” they underscored.