From intern to Brand Manager: A testament to growth and opportunity at Pupkewitz Motors

By Michel Haoses

Starting from humble beginnings as an intern to her current role as Brand Manager, Jasmin Eldin’s journey not only showcases the potential for growth and professional advancement but personifies Pupkewitz Motors as a nurturing ground for career blossoming.

Eldin, embarked on her journey with Pupkewitz Motors in March 2021, stepping into the Marketing department as an intern, where she laid the foundation for her future success.

She completed her internship with distinction and graduated with a bachelor’s in communication cum laude and was appointed as a graduate trainee from July 2021 to October 2022.

Over the 15 months, Eldin rotated within various departments in the business including, Marketing, Human Resources, Vehicle Finance and Insurance, Service Centre, Administration, Finance, and Parts Department.

During her rotation, she received mentorship from highly skilled individuals within the company, instilling in her the values of dedication, innovation, and continuous learning and they provided her with guidance and support which played an important role in shaping her professional journey.

Upon completion of the graduate programme, Eldin transitioned into the role of Marketing Coordinator in November 2022 where she demonstrated her ability for strategic thinking and creative execution, contributing to the company’s marketing initiatives.

She further pursued her academic career, obtaining her Honours in Marketing from the Namibia University of Science and Technology while simultaneously working as a Marketing Coordinator.

Today, Eldin works as a Brand Manager, a testament to her perseverance, dedication, and the nurturing environment of Pupkewitz Motors.

Her journey not only underscores the multitude of opportunities for advancement within the company, where employees are encouraged to explore their potential and excel in their chosen fields but serves as a shining example of the growth opportunities and supportive culture that define the company.

Through initiatives like the Commercial Advancement Training Scheme Programme, Mechanical Trainee Programme, and Sales Trainee Programme, the company not only invests in the development of its employees but also empowers aspiring professionals to carve out their paths to success.