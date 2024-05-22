President Mbumba to headline the agenda at Africa Hospitality Investment Forum

With just over a month to go before the Africa Hospitality Investment Forum (AHIF) opens its doors on 25 June, the government has confirmed that the President, H.E. Dr. Nangolo Mbumba will headline the agenda.

AHIF, which is known as the most influential annual gathering of hospitality industry investors, business leaders, government officials, bankers, and expert advisors on the African continent, typically welcomes delegates from over 50 countries for three days of high-level networking, formal business meetings and discussion of all the latest trends and developments.

Hot topics on this year’s agenda include Active Development Financial Institutions, Artificial Intelligence, Authentic Leisure, Aviation Connectivity, Conservation, Demographics, Female Power, Government Initiatives to Support Hospitality, Hotel Development, Hotelification of the Workspace, International and Lifestyle Brands, Investing in Namibia, the New Global Geopolitical Order and its Impact on Hospitality, New Ventures, Optimal Capital Structure, People, Resorts, Sustainability and more.

Prominent speakers include Namibia’s Environment, Forestry and Tourism Minister, Hon. Pohamba Penomwenyo Shifeta, and several top executives who, between them, have the power to transform a destination by funding projects, create thousands of employment opportunities and boost international tourism, which is a major source of export revenue for many African countries. They include Artur Gerber, Managing Director, TUI Blue, Olivier Granet, Managing Partner & CEO, Kasada Capital Management, Fahad Kazim, CEO, Millennium Hotels & Resorts & Lakhraim Group, Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, Middle East, Africa & Southwest Asia, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Paul Stevens, Chief Operating Officer ME & Africa, Accor and many more of a similar calibre.

Nangula Uaandja, Chairperson and Chief Executive of the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board, said, “The government has implemented the International Tourism Revival Initiative, with key objectives including creating new tourism routes and expanding tourism product offerings, including the establishment of the Namibia Convention Bureau aimed at branding and promoting Namibia as a MICE destination. This has opened up unique investment opportunities that further enhance the attractiveness of Namibia as an investment destination. We are looking forward to showcasing some of these opportunities which hold immense economic potential at AHIF 2024. Our team at NIPDB is always ready to help investors to have a seamless entry and ensure a soft landing in Namibia.”

Matthew Weihs, Founder of the Africa Hospitality Investment Forum added: “Namibia’s confirmation that its President will headline the AHIF agenda leaves me feeling optimistic about the country’s commitment to its tourism and hospitality sector. His presence not only signals that Namibia values the international hospitality investment community, but it also reinforces everything we have heard from our hosts about wanting to create a thriving visitor economy.”

AHIF takes place at the Mövenpick Hotel, Windhoek from 25 to 27 June.