OM SEED extends to Ohangwena, Oshikoto, Zambezi and Kavango West regions

By Michel Haoses.

Old Mutual last week launched the third edition of the much anticipated Old Mutual Sustainable, Economic, and Empowerment Drive (OM SEED) with a total investment of N$800,000, to foster entrepreneurship, create value within local communities, and help address the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

This year, the Foundation has extended its third edition to the Ohangwena, Oshikoto, Zambezi, and Kavango West regions, following the remarkable impact achieved in the Erongo, Hardap, Kavango East regions in 2022 and 2023.

As the OM SEED programme was officially launched, applications opened on 23 May and will run until 3 June.

Interested individuals can get application forms at any branch in participating towns or download the forms on the Old Mutual Namibia website.

Old Mutual Foundation Managing Director of Corporate Segment and Chairperson, Patricia Olivier, also emphasised that, as part of the selection process, a team from the Old Mutual Foundation will conduct visits per town to the ten shortlisted entrepreneurs’ businesses this year.

Furthermore, three candidates in each region after thorough evaluation and assessment, will be identified as winners, receiving financial support valued at N$50,000 for the first prize, N$30,000 for the second prize, and N$20,000 for the third prize, and incubation support.

Old Mutual Executive of Group Marketing, Public Affairs, and Sustainability, Mignon du Preez, at the launch welcomed new OM SEED Partners such as Financial Literacy Initiative (FLI), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and Basecamp.

She further added, “With collaboration, we will be sowing the seeds of opportunity, resilience, and hope. For in our unity lies the promise of a brighter more prosperous future for all in Namibia”.

Previous first prize winners, Ladislaus Shikerete of Wapa-Nawa Recycling Centre who transforms plastic waste into environmentally friendly bricks without water, and Taljaard Uaputuaka of TJF Investment CC who creates reusable sanitary pads, both underscored their unwavering commitment and expressed gratitude toward the Foundation for propelling their goals and support received.

OM SEED, introduced in 2022, aims to bolster entrepreneurship at the grassroots level by equipping individuals with the necessary resources for inclusive and sustainable business thereby contributing to job creation and skills development nationwide.

Through capital provision and incubation support, the Old Mutual Foundation empowers aspiring entrepreneurs to realize their full potential and make enduring positive impacts within their communities and hopes to extend this entrepreneurship support to 14 regions by 2025.