First recognized Ovaherero living cultural museum to boost tourism and community development inaugurated

To promote sustainable tourism and biodiversity conservation, the country officially opened its first recognized Ovaherero Living Cultural Museum on Thursday in the Kunene Region.

The museum aims to not only preserve cultural heritage but also foster economic opportunities for the local community.

At the inauguration ceremony, Pohamba Shifeta, Minister of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism, underscored the strategic significance of the museum’s location near the Etosha Galton Gate, anticipating a surge in tourist traffic.

“This museum is poised to become a prominent cultural and tourist attraction, contributing to income generation and employment opportunities for the community,” said Shifeta.

Highlighting the underdeveloped status of cultural tourism in Namibia, Shifeta emphasized the museum’s role in piquing the interest of both local and international tourists, enriching their understanding of Ovaherero culture and traditions.

The Kunene Region, renowned for its breathtaking landscapes and abundant wildlife, including free-roaming black rhinos and desert-dwelling elephants, holds immense potential for tourism development in Namibia.

“The inauguration of this museum signifies a significant stride towards sustainable community development and biodiversity conservation,” added.

Meanwhile, the Ovaherero Living Cultural Museum is part of Namibia’s broader initiative to establish living museums nationwide, aimed at preserving cultural heritage while creating economic avenues for rural communities.