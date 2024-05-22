Swakopmund sewerage infrastructure gets N$28 million upgrade

By Adolf Kaure.

The Swakopmund Municipality has completed the upgrading of its sewerage infrastructure to the tune of N$28 million.

The money has been invested in 10 major projects, while an additional N$14 million has been invested in vehicles and machinery to aid in the removal of blockages and to respond to calls of sewerage obstructions.

According to the Swakopmund Mayor, H.W. Dina Namubes, the upgrade on sewerage infrastructure does not only represent improved infrastructure, but signifies the municipality’s commitment to sustainability, efficiency and resilience in the face of challenges.

“By investing in our sewerage system, we are investing in the future of our community, ensuring that it remains a safe, healthy and vibrant place for generations to come,” she said.

According to the 2023 National Population and Housing Census, Swakopmund’s population grew from approximately 44,700 in 2011 to over 75,900 in 2023. With this growth in population, the maintenance of infrastructure is essential to accommodate the population’s needs.

“It is imperative to note that as our community continues to grow and evolve so too must our infrastructure. Let us remember the importance of ongoing maintenance, innovation and investment in the systems that support us,” Namubes added.

The upgrade, which was spearheaded by the Municipality’s Engineering and Works department, will contribute to the reduction of sewage spillage.

The Mayor further stated that despite the upgrade of infrastructure in the town being a notable achievement, there should be a future outlook in preserving the town. “As we celebrate this upgraded sewerage system, let us do so with pride and gratitude for all those who have contributed to its success.”

“Let us also look forward to a future where our infrastructure continues to adapt and thrive, supporting the needs of our community and protecting the environment we all share.”

Apart from the sewerage upgrade, the Municipal Council of Swakopmund has invested millions in the upgrading of other municipal infrastructure, such as water and roads to improve the functionality and operation of these facilities in its residential and commercial suburbs.