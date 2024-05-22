Shifeta emphasises the crucial role of collective efforts in reversing biodiversity decline

The Minister of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism, Pohamba Shifeta called for unity among individuals, organizations, governments, and businesses to tackle the underlying causes of biodiversity loss, highlighting the impact of human activities on greenhouse gas emissions and environmental deterioration.

Addressing the nation’s observance of International Biological Diversity Day this week, Shifeta emphasized the crucial role of collective efforts in reversing biodiversity decline.

Shifeta underscored Namibia’s commitment to implementing the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. He also emphasized ongoing consultations with stakeholders aimed at reviewing and strengthening the National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan.

“International Biological Diversity Day serves as a poignant reminder of our duty to preserve the diverse array of life on our planet for future generations. It underscores the imperative for united action to combat the ongoing erosion of biodiversity,” said Shifeta.

This year’s commemoration, themed “Be part of the Plan,” took place in Namibia’s Kharas Region, renowned for its varied terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems, as well as significant mineral resources. The event provided a platform to discuss the environmental challenges facing the region.

Shifeta highlighted the strain of resource extraction on local biodiversity and stressed the necessity for sustainable management practices.

“The region grapples with numerous environmental hurdles that threaten biodiversity. Through the restoration of degraded ecosystems and the promotion of sustainable land management, we can forge a more resilient future for both humanity and nature,” he concluded.