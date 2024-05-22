One Economy Foundation launches Tidy Tekkies shoe laundry hub

By Michel Haoses

Playing a pivotal role as a bridge to socio-economic opportunities, the One Economy Foundation launched the Tidy Tekkies Laundry Care Hub at the #BeFree Youth Campus on Tuesday.

Last year, the foundation facilitated a Shoe Laundry training programme, bringing together 16 young people who have either discontinued their formal education, faced unemployment or living with disabilities from Khomas, Zambezi, Kunene, Omusati, and Ohangwena regions.

The training aimed to equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge required to initiate and manage their shoe laundry business while fostering an entrepreneurial mindset, imparting financial management skills, and delivering practical training in shoe cleaning techniques.

The Tidy Tekkies Shoe Care Hub will be open, Monday to Friday, 08h00 to 17h00, and will be run by Lazarus Ndiilenga, Hilma Imene, Faustina Kondjeni, and Jeff Kautondokwa who are 2023 beneficiaries of YO! Shoe Laundry Skills Development programme.

Furthermore, notable high-level dignitaries were also present at the launch including the third secretary at the Embassy of Japan in Namibia, Mariko Yano who delivered a speech on behalf of the Japanese Ambassador to Namibia, H.E. Hisao Nishimaki; UNFPA Country Representative Erika Goldson; UNFPA Namibia Assistant Representative, Loide Amkongo.